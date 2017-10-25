Aksioni, bllokohen 14 thertore në Durrës.Ku tregetohen mish

Drejtoria Rajonale e Autoritetit Kombëtar të Ushqimit Qarku Durrës ka dal aksioni per te bllokuar ditët e fundit të paktën 14 biznese që tregonin mish jo në standardet ligjore. Po ashtu janë vendosur 13 masa administrative gjobe me vlerë totale 1.450.000 lekë, si dhe janë sekuestruara disa sa mishi që konsideroheshin me probleme.

Aksioni në Durrës është drejtuar nga Drejtoria Rajonale e Autoritetit Kombëtar të Ushqimit Qarku Durrës, që udhëhiqet nga Sefer Sefa.

“Nga monitorimet dhe inspektimet e kryera në të gjithë qarkun janë konstauar shkelje të ndryshmë ligjore si ushtrim aktiviteti i pa regjistruar në Qendrën Kombëtare të Biznesit, therja e kafshëve pa mbikëqyrjen e veterinerit zyrtar dhe tregtim mishi i pa vulosur dhe i pa shoqëruar me certifikatë veterinare. Për këto shkelje janë marë këto masa: I është ndërprerë aktiviteti 14 subjekteve tregtim mishi; Janë vendosur 13 masa administrative gjobe me vlerë totale 1.450.000 lekë; Janë sekuestruar 55,5 kg mish”,- thuhet në njoftimin e AKU.

Gjithashtu janë inspektuar 3 tregtarë ambulantë peshku të cilët tregtonin në karroca metalike të pa regjistruar në organet tatimore, peshk të pa shoqëruar me certifikatë veterinare, u sekuestruan i 103 kg peshk “Me datë 25.10.2017, gjatë inspektimit në Njësinë Administrative Sukth, u gjet një magazinë e tipit stallë, ku bëhej fallsifikimi i produkteve të ndryshme ushqimore. Këto produkte etiketoheshin me etiketa fallco. Aktualisht trupa inspektuese nën drejtimin e Drejtorit Rajonal të Autoritetit Kombëtar të Ushqimit Qarku Durrës Z. Sefer SEFA, janë prezent në vendngjarje”,- thuhet në njoftimin e AKU.

Kreu i drejtorisë Rajonale në Durrës, Sefer Sefa deklaroi se gjithë strukturat në këtë qark kanë nisur kontrollin e bizneseve me qëllim zbatimin e ligjit dhe garantimin e shëndetit të qytetarëve. “Unë jam këtu për të vepruar sipas ligjit dhe për të menduar për shëndetin publik e cila është pjesa më e rëndësishme e institucionit të cilin përfaqësoj, për këtë arsye Drejtoria Rajonale e Autoritetit Kombëtar të Ushqimit Qarku Durrës do të zbatojë më rigrozitet ligjin dhe do të veprojë me tolerancë zero ndaj subjekteve të cilët e ushtrojnë aktivitetin e tyre në shkelje të dispozitave ligjore”,- u shpreh Sefa.

Koha Jonë

25/10/2017

Aksioni

Autoriteti Kombëtar i Ushqimit, në vetëm 6 ditë.Ka ndërprerë aktivitetin e 58 njësive të therjes në të gjithë vendin. Në kuadër të aksionit të ndërmarrë për disiplimin. E therjes së kafshëve dhe tregtimit të mishit. AKU ka kryer 67 inspektime në thertore e njësi therje.ka riinspektuar pikat e therjes dhe subjektet e mbyllura gjatë këtij aksioni,

