Përveç aksionit për mbylljen e pikave të therjes të paligjshme dhe që nuk plotësojnë standardet e sigurisë ushqimore, AKU në aksion në Tiranë ka në fokus edhe dyqanet e tregtimit të mishit dhe peshkut.

Bëhet e ditur se gjatë ditës së sotme, drejtoria e AKU-së së Tiranës ndërmori një aksion në tregun e Kombinatit, pikërisht në rrugën “Llazi Miho”, ku inspektoi pesë subjekte, dy prej të cilave ushtronin aktivitetin e tregtimit të peshkut dhe tre të tjerat atë të peshkut.

Gjithashtu njoftohet se inspektorët e AKU-së gjobiten 3 subjekte në vlerën e 850 mijë lekëve, për mungesë të kushteve higjieno-sanitare dhe të gjurmueshmërisë, si dhe bllokuan aktivitetin e 3 subjekteve, dy tregtim peshku e një tregtim mishi, ndërkohë që u konfiskuan edhe 434 kilogramë peshk.

Dy prej 5 subjekteve të inspektuara, u paralajmëruan nga inspektorët e AKU, ndërsa aksioni vazhdon në të gjithë vendin. AKU bën të ditur, se çdo subjekt i tregtimit të produkteve ushqimore, nuk do të lejohet të vazhdojë aktivitetin dhe do të penalizohet, nëse nuk siguron konsumatorin, në të gjithë zinxhirin e sigurisë ushqimore.

SHEKULLI

21/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

AKU

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

AKU

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.

AKU

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

AKU

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

AKU

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.

206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)