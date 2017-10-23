Click here - to select or create a menu
Lajm Flash
 
Ndodhesh në»»Basha: Rama shkel ligjin për të mbrojtur Tahirin
Basha

Basha: Rama shkel ligjin për të mbrojtur Tahirin

29 min më parë

Kreu i Partisë Demokratike, Lulzim Basha, pas mbledhjes së grupit parlamentar deklaroi se kryeministri Edi Rama “ka shkelur Kushtetutën dhe ligjin për të mbrojtur Saimir Tahirin”.

“Edi Rama ka shkelur Kushtetutën dhe ligjin për të mbrojtur Saimir Tahirin sepse është peng i lidhjeve kriminale të Saimir Tahirit. Drejtësia është e nëpërkëmbur dhe e kërcënuar me këtë qëndrim të Edi Ramës”, tha Basha.

Kreu i PD-së shtoi se “vendi është në krizë totale kushtetuese”.

“Edi Rama ka marrë fund si kryeministër. Rama ka frikë nga hetimet pasi ato do të zbulojnë lidhjet e tjera të kupolës me krimin”, tha Basha.

Top-channel.tv

23/10/2017

