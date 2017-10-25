Bashkëlojtari tradhton Ronaldon: Messi është më i miri!

Bashkëlojtari tradhton Ronaldon,Danilo do ta mirëpriste ardhjen e Lionel Messit në stadiumin “Etihad”, duke pranuar se do të donte të luante me “më të mirët”. Thashethemet e një ribashkimi të Messit me trajnerin e “qytetarëve”, Pep Guardiola, janë kthyer në muajt e fundit, pasi argjentinasi ka qenë i lidhur me një largim nga Barcelona. Presidenti i Barcelonës, Josep Maria Bartomeu, ka thënë se Messi tashmë ka nënshkruar një kontratë të re dhe po luan nën të, por ish-lojtari i Real Madridit, Danilo, do të ishte i lumtur nëse ai do të kalonte te Manchester City. Edhe pse kaloi kohë duke luajtur së bashku me Cristiano Ronaldon në “Santiago Bernabeu”, është argjentinasi, lojtari që Danilo e etiketon nr.1.
“Ne kemi një skuadër shumë të mirë, por gjithçka mund të përmirësohet, – tha ai për “Marca”. – Messi është lojtari më i mirë. Sigurisht, do doja të luaja me të, sepse ai është më i miri”. Danilo iu bashkua “qytetarëve” nga Real Madridi në dritaren e transferimit të verës dhe ka luajtur nëntë ndeshje në të gjitha garat deri më tani për skuadrën që kryeson me pesë pikë të qarta Premier League. Pasi fitoi Ligën e Kampionëve dhe La Liga-n me Zinedine Zidane, sezonin e kaluar, Danilo është i kënaqur që të punojë me një emër tjetër të madh. “Zidane dhe Guardiola janë dy trajnerë të shkëlqyer, – tha Danilo. – Unë kam pasur një marrëdhënie shumë të mirë me Zidanen gjatë dy viteve që kam qenë në Madrid, ndërsa tani kam një raport shumë të mirë edhe me Guardiolën”.
