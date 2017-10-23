Prej disa vitesh, Icardi është një sulmuesit më të mirë të Serie A, por këtë vit sulmuesi argjentians ka bërë një start sensacional të sezonit me 9 gola në 9 ndeshje.
Kjo gjë i ka dhënë shumë pikë Interit, por nuk i ka shpëtuar as vëmendjes së klubeve të njohura europiane. Në pole-postion për momentin qendron klubi madrilen Real Madrid.E përditshmja spanjolle “Mundo Deportivo” thotë se Benzema vazhdon të jetë larg pritshmërive që ka “klubi blaugrana” dhe po mendon për një tjetër sulmues që do të kujdeset të çojë në rrjetë pasimet e arta të Isko, Modriç e Kovaçiç.
Por për të arritur tek Icardi, Reali pritet të has shumë vështirësi si ato ekonomike por edhe personale me futbollistin. Për shkak se Icardi duke filluar që nga sezoni që vjen do të ketë një kaluzolë pre 180 milionë eurosh, ndërsa nga ana tjetër ai është kapiteni i Interit dhe është shumë i lidhur me bluzën zikaltër, siç edhe vetë ai e ka deklaruar disa herë.
Gjithesi këto janë vetëm zëra merkatoje në këtë fazë të sezonit dhe do duhet të pritet qershori i ardhshëm për të parë se si do të zhvillohet kjo histori.
23/10/2017
The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.
bujshme
For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.
bujshme
And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.
bujshme
But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.
bujshme
And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.
And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.
206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)