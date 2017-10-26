Duket pak e çuditshme por edhe “qesharake” por sipas një anketimi me mbi 2.000 çifte rezulton se rreth 1 në 4 çifte herë pas herë nuk flenë në të njëjtin krevat për shumë arsye. Studimi është bërë në Britani por të dhëna të ngjashme vijne edhe nga vende të tjera, duke nënkuptuar se është një problem global.

Po ashtu studimi tregoi se prindërit të paktën 5 herë në muaj marrin edhe fëmijët e tyre që të flenë me ata na të njëjtin krevat. Sipas këtyre të dhënave 28% e çifteve që flenë të ndarë treguan se kishin më pak marrëdhënie seksuale mes tyre.

Ndërkohë, 31 % e këtyre çifteve thanë se nuk ju kanë treguar familjarëve, miqve apo të afërmve të tyre për këtë zgjedhje apo për problemet qe kanë. Ekspertët, në përfundim të këtij studimi, shprehen se duke qenë se kalojmë 1/3 e kohës në shtrat do ishte më mirë që çiftet të zgjidhin keqkuptimet dhe problemet mes tyre dhe të bëjnë një gjumë të rehatshëm.

Kur Trump u zgjodh president, Melania nuk qëndronte në Shtëpinë e Bardhë, por në Trump Tower në New York me djalin e tyre Barron. Ndërkohë mediat kanë aluduar se edhe kur shkon tek Trump, ata flenë të ndarë. Po ashtu Mbretëresha Elizabeta II dhe Princi Phillip kanë fjetur gjithmonë të ndarë. Po ashtu Katie Holms dhe Tom Cruise sepse ai gërhiste. Po ashtu edhe Scott Disick me Kourtney Kardashian.

Disa nga arsyet pse, në net të caktuara, çiftet flenë të ndarë:

– Njëri prej partnerëve gërhet (25% e rasteve që flenë të ndarë për këtë arsye)

– Njëri prtej partnerëve shikon televizor deri vonë dhe e zë gjumi në divan (19%)

– Flenë vetëm sepse njëri prej tyre e fillon punën herët dhe nuk do që të zgjojë edhe partnerin (14%)

– Kur kanë zënka dhe probleme në marrëdhënien e tyre preferojnë të flenë vetëm (38%)

Po ashtu arsye të tjera janë:

– Njëri nga partnerët ia merr tjetrit çarçafin apo jorganin gjatë natës duke e lënë zbuluar.

– Njëri ka ftohtë dhe tjetri ka vapë dhe nuk bien dakord për kondicionerit apo se me çfarë do të mbulohen

– Partneri ka dëshirë të shkruajë apo të lexojë përpara se të flejë dhe kjo do të thotë që e mban dritën ndezu

Burimi: Botasot

div>26/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

shehi

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

çifte

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything. Malësi

çifte

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer. Malësi

FMN

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very , word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group. arrestimi. Malësi

Turizëm

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse. arrestimi. Malësi