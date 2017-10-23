Deputeti i PD-së: Rama po mbron simbolet e krimit të organizuar

Pas ngjarjes së sotme në Elbasan ku një biznesmeni ju grabit kasaforta dhe 2 makina deputeti i Partisë Demokratike, Luçiano Boçi ka reaguar nëpërmjet një statusi në rrjetet sociale.

Ai është shprehur se ngjarje dëshmon se krimi në Elbasan është trimëruar dhe është bërë më i fortë se kurrë dhe jo rastësisht duke e lidhur ngjarjen me mbrojtjen publike dhe politike që Kryeministri i bëri sot ish-ministrit të tij të Brendshëm, Boçi zbulon disa detaje për ngjarjen.

Postimi i plotë:

Krimit në Elbasan nuk i vihet kapak floriri duke drejtuar gishtin tek prokuroria apo gjykata, por duke i mbyllur portat atij.

As duke nxjerrë në rrugë të madhe ato që përballlen përditë dhe rrezikojnë.

Ngjarja e mëngjezit të sotëm, grabitja e biznesmenit Ylli Salla, dëshmon se krimi në Elbasan është trimëruar e është bë më i fortë se kurrë dhe jo rastësisht.

Mbrojtja publike që i bën Kryeministri simboleve të krimit të organizuar dhe sulmet publike të tij ndaj drejtësisë, e frymëzojnë.

Goditet personi që pak kohë më parë u godit fizikisht nga miqtë e Edi Ramës, të cilët administrojnë fabrikën e peshkut, ndotësen më të madhe të Labinot Fushës e është në proces gjyqësor me ta.

Po policia “e re”?!!!

Rri e vështron dhe i shkel syrin krimit se Ylli është “i skeduar”.

I skeduar si i djathtë!

Kjo është lufta e vërtetë që ben ky shtet e kjo qeverisje.

Luftë ndaj biznesit e njerëzve të thjeshtë.

Ndërsa krimin e ka partner në “beteja”.

23/10/2017

