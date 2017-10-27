Djegia e 3 makinave në Sarandë, Policia hedh dyshimet e para

Policia e Vlorës ka dhënë një informacion paraprak lidhur me djegien e tre makinave nën një servis në Gjashtë të Sarandës. Sipas saj, dyshohet se zjarri ka nisur nga një qark elektrik në njerin prej tyre, por ky nuk është konkluzioni përfundimtar dhe hetimet po vazhdojnë.

Njoftimi: Më datë 27.10.2017 rreth orës 04:55, Salla Operative Sarandë është njoftuar se në fshatin Gjashtë, në garazhin e servisit të shtetasit K.B., ka rënë zjarr dhe janë djegur 3 automjete.

Dyshohet se zjarri mund të jetë shkaktuar për shkaqe elektrike në njërin mjet dhe më pas flakët e zjarrit janë përhapur edhe në dy mjetet e tjera.

Grupi hetimor po punon për zbardhjen e plotë të shkaqeve të rënies së zjarrit.

Burimi: Syri

27/10/2017

