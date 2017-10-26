Elita Rudi xheloze: Ja si reagon kur Gjiko rrethohet nga femrat në club

Vetëm disa muaj më parë, Elita Rudi dhe Gjiko më në fund publikuan lidhjen e tyre duke u bërë një nga çiftet më simpatikë të showbiz-it shqiptar.

Elita Rudi dhe Gjiko

Por prezantuesja Elita Rudi duket se i ka hapur disi punë vetes me reperin Gjiko dhe këtë e ka treguar edhe mbrëmjen e djeshme nëpërmjet një postimi në Instagram. Gjiko ka një ushtri të vërtetë fansesh femra, të cilat mesa duket po fillojnë të kthehen disi në problem për Elitën.

‘S’po mundem dot ta kap prej femrave!’-ka shkruar ajo në postimin ën Instagram, ku shihet krah në club-in ku reperi po performonte.

