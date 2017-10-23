Ministri Damian Gjiknuri deklaron se nuk i njeh Habilajt dhe mohon të ketë lidhje me ta. Reagimi vjen pasi Sali Berisha qartesoi atë që thuhej prej ditësh në rrethin e gazetareve se Gjiknuri është kapur duke drekuar me Habilajt gjatë fushatës elektorale.

Statusi i Gjiknurit si pergjigje per Berishen

A mund ta besojë njeri pinokun dixhital, atë që nuk njihte as baxhanakun e tij dhe nuk e dinte as ku i binte Gërdeci?! Habilajt nuk i njoh e as nuk kam patur kurrë marrëdhënie me ta. Fati i keq i shpifësit dixhital që po detyrohet të sajojë e kërkojë lidhje imagjinare mes morisë së fotografive në takimet elektorale me mijëra qytetarë të Qarkut të Vlorës.

Statusi i Berishes per lidhjen e Gjiknurit me Habilajt

Gjiknuri ne tepsi! I filmuar duke i dhene para Habilajt ne fushate per te blere votat!

Lexoni mesazhin e qytetarit dixhital! “Pershendetje Doktor! Gjate fushates elektorale te fundit, Habilajt uleshin per dreka dhe darka me Damian Gjiknuri ne Vlore. Madje Habilajt kane edhe regjistrime duke i ofruar para ne dore D.Gjiknurit. Kane pasur mardhenie te regullt interesash Gjiknurin. Ju uroj shendet. Anonim Ju lutem!”

***

Në një shkrim publikuar sot në Opinion.al, gazetari Blendi Fevziu shkruan: “Në redaksi portalesh kanë qarkulluar fotot të një tjetër ministri të qeverisë në shoqërinë e një njeriu të Habilajve gjatë fushatës në Vlorë. Edhe pse në një drekë disi të gjerë. Qarkullojnë përgjime të një kryetari bashkie të rëndësishëm me eksponentë të njohur të botës së krimit, një dosje që implikon të afërmin e një Ministri, raporti i një shërbimi perëndimor për klanet dhe familjet mafioze në Shqipëri si dhe një dosje e rëndësishme korrupsioni që me gjasë do të vihet në lëvizje edhe nga organet e hetimit shumë shpejt!”

Burimi: Opinion

23/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

foto

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group. foto.

foto

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything. foto.

FMN

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

FMN

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very , word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group. arrestimi.

Turizëm

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse. arrestimi.