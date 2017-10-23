Harry Kane, shpërthyes në fushë. Fiton lavdet e Henry

Sulmuesi meritoi së fundmi edhe komplimentet e Thierry Henry, ish-futbollistit të njjohur francez që ka shkruar historinë në Premier League.

“Mendoj se Harry Kane është në një nivel, në të cilin i mund kundërshtarët psikologjikisht që kur kap topin. Ai ka një mënyrë loje që imponohet te kundërshtarët, duke i zmbrapsur ende pa goditur portën”, tha Thierry Henry.

Sezonin e kaluar, Harry Kane, një lojtar i rritur në akademinë e Tottenhamit, u bë futbollisti i katërt në historinë e Premier League, që shënon të paktën 20 gola për 3 vite me radhë. Më parë, këto shifra i kanë regjistruar legjenda si Henry, Ruud Van Nistelrooy dhe anglezi Alan Shearer.

Aktualisht, Harry Kane është në kuotën e 112 golave për Spursat, pranë hyrjes në renditjen e 10 më të mirëve me ekipin londinez, që kryesohet nga Jimmy Greaves.

Nëse nuk llogarisim dy golat me Anglinë, Kane numëron 13 gola në 12 ndeshje, po aq sa Lewandowski që i ka shënuar në 14 ndeshje. Kryesimin europian e mban Immobile me 17 gola në 13 ndeshje, pas të cilit janë Messi e Aubameyang me 15 gola dhe Falcao me 14 gola.

