Një tregtar 73 vjeçar ne Itali është grabitur në mënyrën më mizore të mundshme dhe autor është një shqiptar dhe një grua rumune.

Në pranga ka përfunduar një 34 vjeçar nga Shqipëria me iniciale X.L, i cili sipas mediave italiane nuk ka një vendbanim të caktuar.

Pika e lidhjes midis të moshuarit dhe grabitësit ishte një grua 30 vjeçare rumune me banim në Vercelli, të cilën i moshuari italian e kishte ndihmuar me shuma parash të vogla në të shkuarën kundrejt kryerjes së disa punëve në shtëpi.

Pasi e mori në telefon, ajo ka pranuar të shkonte në apartamentin e 73 vjeçarit, por nuk ishte vetëm. Sapo u futën në banesë, burri i moshuar u rrah dhe u lidh me ngjitës në një karrige.

Më pas, shqiptari ka arritur të grabisë sende të vlefshme në banesë që shkojnë deri në 100 mijë euro, sipas “La Republica”. Midis sendeve të grabitura janë: orë Rolex, një zinxhir ari, byzylyk ari, çelësat e makinave dhe tetëqind euro para të gatshme.

Ata u gjetën në një dhomë hoteli larg nga vendi i ngjarjes. Të dy janë arrestuar dhe ndodhen në burg nën akuzën e rënduar të rrëmbimit.

Ora News.tv

22/10/2017

