Koalicioni “Xhamajka”, Merkel mbledh rreth vetes të vegjlit

Koalicioni “Xhamajka Angela Merkel i çeli bisedimet maratonë të krijimit të një koalicioni qeverisës me shpresën të bëjë pjesë të një qeverie të qëndrueshme tre kampe politike kundërshtare, pavarësisht dallimeve të mëdha mes tyre.

“Për ne të CDU-së është e rëndësishme të arrihet progres në raundin e ardhshëm të bisedimeve në lidhje me çështje të tilla si familja, forcimi i zonave rurale, por edhe ato të integrimit dhe solidaritetit në shoqërinë tonë. Duam të shohim nëse ka terren mjaftueshëm që ky vend të përmirësohet akoma më shumë gjatë katër viteve të ardhshme”, tha Tauber.

Diskutimet zgjatën për disa orë e të martën do të ketë një takim ekspertësh për të diskutuar mbi detajet e një marrëveshjeje të mundshme, edhe pse vulosja e të ashtëquajturit “Xhamaika” kërkon akoma punë.

Kombinimi i këtyre tre forcave politike apo koalicioni “Xhamajka” siç e quajnë për shkak të ngjyrave të secilës prej tyre, të zezë, të verdhë e jeshile që përkojnë me ato të flamurit xhamajkian, nuk është provuar ndonjëherë më parë në nivel kombëtar. Merkel deklaroi më herët se diskutimet për reforma në Bashkimin Europian do të duhet të presin derisa të krijohet qeveria e re gjermane.

top-channel.tv

21/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

Koalicioni

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

Koalicioni

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.

Koalicioni

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

Koalicioni

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.

206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)