Itali/ Policia kontrolle të rrepta, kap me te kerkuarin nga Interpoli

Departamenti i Emigracionit në Itali ka bërë kontrolle të shumta këto ditë, kjo pasi kërkon parandalimin e krimeve dhe largimin e personave pa dokumente qëndrimi në BE.

Pesë gjeorgjianë kanë marrë urdhra dëbimi, tre prej të cilëve ishin dënuar më parë për grabitje të pasurisë. Por gjithashtu, në rrjetë ka rënë dhe një shqiptar me banim në Gjermani, që ishte nisur për në Shqipëri, ndaj tij ishte lëshuar një mandat arresti evropian nga gjykatat gjermane.

Shqiptari u arrestua dhe u dërgua në Gjykatën e Qarkut të Barit në pritje të ekstradimit, pasi akuzohet për grabitje në Gjermani. Në këtë operacion, krahas personave, janë kontrolluar edhe mbi 3500 automjete.

26/10/2017

“Veprimet e mëtejshme po kryhen nga specialistët e Interpol Tirana, me qëllim ekstradimin e tij drejt shtetit italian”, thuhet në njoftimin e policisë shqiptare.

