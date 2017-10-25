Dyshimet e tradhëtimit të Donalt Trumpit,përsëritet historia.

Dyshimet e tradhëtimit të Donalt Trumpit,Ish-Presidenti amerikan George Bush u gjuajt me këpucë nga një irakian vite më parë në formë proteste për veprimet e SHBA-së.

Presidenti tashmë është një tjetër, pikërisht Donald Trump, rrjedhimisht zona e interesit global si dhe sendet që i hidhen kundër janë të tjera. Jo aq të rrezikshme sa këpucët, por nuk ka dyshim që hedhja e flamujve rusë ndaj Presidentit Trump është shumë më domethënse.

Një person i identifikuar si Brian Clayton ishte ai që gjuajti Presidentin amerikan me simbolin rus, duke e quajtur Trumpin tradhëtar. Protestuesi i vetmuar u arrestua, ndërsa Trump vazhdoi rrugën e tij drejt senatorëve që e prisnin për të folur për taksat.

Megjithëse prej disa javësh Trump ka krijuar debate të reja duke lënë disi në hije çështjen e Rusisë, zor se kjo e fundit do të harrohet kaq shpejt.

Top channel

25/10/2017

