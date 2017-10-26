Malësi të Madhe, 2-vjeçari humbet jetën në ujrat e zeza

Një 2 vjeçar nga fshati Gril i Malësisë së Madhe ka humbur jetën. Trupi i pajetë mësohet se ka mbërritur në spitalin rajonal të Shkodrës rreth orës 18:30 të së mërkurës dhe mjekët menjëherë e kanë marrë në duar por pa mundur ta kthenin në jetë pasi fëmija mësohet se kishte ndërruar jetë rrugës. 2-vjeçari me inicialet D.M nuk kishte shenja jete kanë thënë mjekët pas pak çastesh që kanë konstatuar edhe fundin e jetës së fëmijës. Nga deklarimet paraprake të familjarëve mësohet se ka rënë në një gropë të ujërave të zeza në afërsi të banesës së tij.

Menjëherë kanë shkuar në vendngjarje grupi hetimor, për sqarimin e plotë të rrethanave të ngjarjes. 2-vjeçari ka qenë duke luajtur në afërsi të banesës kur në një moment është shkëputur duke rënë brenda kanalit dhe duke humbur jetën. Familjarët janë munduar që ta nxjerrin me shpejtësi por i mituri si shkak i rënies në gropën e ujërave të zeza ka humbur jetën. Mjekët e kanë pasur të pamundur që t’i japin ndihmën e parë për shkak se 2-vjeçari mbërriti në spital pa shenja jete. Ngjarja e rëndë ka shokuar familjarët dhe të afërmit e tij!

Jera Gega

Për “Lajm-Shqip”

26/10/2017

