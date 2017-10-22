‘Çmendet’ moti! Meteorologët japin alarmin: Ja qarqet ku priten përmbytje

Orët e natës pritet të sjellin reshje shiu,moti i pa qendrueshem dhe parashikohet të vijojnë edhe gjatë ditëve të kësaj jave. Sipas sinoptikanëve, në qarqet e Shkodrës dhe Lezhës pritet të ketë reshje intensive, duke rrezikuar përmbytje.

Reshjet

Në fund të ditës së sotme dhe nesër (dt.22 dhe 23), sipas Institutit të Gjeoshkencave, Energjisë, Ujit dhe Mjedisit, priten reshje në pjesën më të madhe të territorit. Në qarqet e Shkodrës dhe Lezhës pritet të ketë reshje intensive. Ne qarqet Kukës, Durrës, Tiranë, Elbasan, Vlorë dhe Gjirokastër priten reshje mesatare, ndërsa në pjesën tjetër të territorit reshje të dobëta.

Temperaturat

Temperaturat ekstreme të ajrit për nesër pritet të luhaten:

– Në bregdet: temp. minimale do të zbresin deri në 12 °C, ndërsa ato maksimale do të ngjiten deri në 18°C.

– Në vendet e ulta: përkatësisht 10/ 16 °C.

– Në vendet malore: përkatësisht 7 / 13°C.

Era

Era pritet të pësojë një forcim, më e ndjeshme në terrenet e larta malore, ku për momente do t’i kalojë 40km/orë.

Rreziku nga zjarret

Pasditja e ditës së sotme (dt.22) pritet të jetë e rrezikuar lehtë nga zjarret në pyje “RREZIK I ULET”, për shumicën e qarqeve. Ditët në vijim rreziku për zjarre do të zhduket si pasojë e fillimit të reshjeve.

SYRI.net

22/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

moti

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

moti

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.

moti

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

moti

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

moti

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.

206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)