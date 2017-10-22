Njihuni me transgjinoren e parë me një titull në “Playboy”

Njihuni me transgjinoren , në kopertinën e nëntorit, “Playboy” . Bëhet fjalë për Ines Rau një 26-vjeçare e cila është shprehur se ndihet shumë me fat për këtë arritje. Seti i realizuar për të është konsideruar tashmë si një nga më të arrirët në historinë e “Playboy”.

Rau ka qënë pjesë e fushatës së Balmain, dhe madje ka pozuar edhe për “Vogue Italia”. “Kur po realizoja setin, mu kujtuan të gjitha vështirësitë që kalova në vegjëli. Tani, kjo pjesëmarrje në Playboy është si një buqetë e madhe me trëndafila”, është shprehur Ines.

Edhe pse Ines është e para transgjinore që merr titullin “Playmate, ajo nuk është transgjinorja e parë që ka pozuar për “Playboy.

Më 1991 ishte Tula ajo që pozoi fillimisht për revistën, edhe pse nuk e mori titullin Playmate. Djali i Hefner, Cooper, ka postuar në Tëitter lajmin për Ines, duke e cilësuar si një fushatë për thirrje për një botë më të hapur e më me pak paragjykime.

Burimi : Opinion.al

22/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

transgjinoren

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.

transgjinoren

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

transgjinoren

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

transgjinoren

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.

206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)