Flet ish-modelja: “Nuk e shihja veten kurrë si një prostitute “, ajo për vite me radhë u bë pjesë e haremit të një prej personave më të pasur në botë.

Një ish-modele e kopertinës së revistës Vogue, ka rrëfyer për vitet që ajo ka kaluar si pjesë e haremit të një prej burrave më të pasur në botë, një tregtari armësh nga Arabia Saudite.

Duke folur për një televizion amerikan, Jill Dodd, tashmë 58 vjeçe, u bë një nga “gratë” e miliarderit Adnan Khashoggi, i cili ishte 30 vite më i madh se ajo.

Jill Dodd ishte 21 vjeçe kur u njoh me Khashoggin në një festë. Ajo tregon se për t’i bërë përshtypje miliarderi shkroi në krahun e saj “Të dua” me gjakun e tij. “Fillimisht u shokova nga ky veprim, por më pas mendova se ishte diçka e lezetshme”, tregon ajo.

Nuk kaloi shumë kohë dhe Jill u bë pjesë e haremit të Adnan Khashoggit dhe jetonte pranë tij në luks, por duhet të priste edhe në radhë për të kryer marrëdhënie me të. Ajo madje tregon se kishte firmosur edhe një kontratë që do të ishte 24 orë në dispozicion të miliarderi, e në këmbim do t’i jepej gjithçka që ajo dëshironte. Por pavarësisht gjithçkaje Jill Dodd ka theksuar për emisionin “60 minuta” të “Channel 9” në SHBA, se ajo nuk e ka parë asnjëherë veten si një prostitutë dhe vijon të mos e shohë veten si të tillë.

Burimi: tch

23/10/2017

