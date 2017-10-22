Corrine Sweet, terapiste e çifteve ka treguar se mënyra si flini tregon shumë për lidhjen tuaj, nëse ajo është e shëndetshme, apo jo.
Edhe pse nuk ju kishte vajtur më parë mendja, duhet t’i kushtoni më shumë rëndësi këtij detaji. Sipas fotove, keni përshkrimin e lidhjes suaj:
1. I ktheni kurrizin njëri-tjetrit dhe flini larg
Çiftet që flenë në këtë pozicion kanë më shumë siguri në lidhje. Ata duan hapësirën e tyre dhe nuk ju intereson të jenë shumë romantikë. Janë persona që dashurinë e tregojnë me vepra.
2. Njëri partner përqafon tjetrin
Patti Wood, eksperte e gjuhës së trupit ka sqaruar se ky pozicion është më shumë seksual. Sipas saj, njëri tregon se po e mbron tjetrin dhe po mundohet t’i përcjellë besim.
3. Flini me kurriz, por ngjitur
Ky lloj pozicioni tregon se të dy partnerët janë të relaksuar dhe rehat me njëri-tjetrin. Ky është një pozicion mjaft i përhapur te çiftet.
4. Njëri dominon në shtrat
Njëri nga partnerët dominon në krevat, tregon se edhe në lidhje dëshiron të marrë nga hapësira juaj. Mundohuni të toleroni!
5. Njëri vendos dorën në gjoksin e partnerit.
Ky lloj pozicioni është më shumë i përhapur nga çiftet e reja, pra që sapo janë njohur. Thuhet se rreth 4% e çifteve flenë në këtë pozicion.
oranews
22/10/2017
The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.
pozicionet
For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.
pozicionet
And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.
pozicionet
But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.
pozicionet
And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.
pozicionet
And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.
206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)