Rama në grupin e PS: Nuk dija çfarë bënte Saimiri me policinë!

Edi Rama do të bëjë publik vendimin e tij për kërkesën e prokurorisë për ta arrestuar Saimir Tahirin. Fjalimin e tij në selinë e PS-së e ka nisur me pyetjen: “A është i pafajshëm Saimir Tahiri?” për të vazhduar me pohimin se pas prindërve të Tahirit ai është njeriu që do më shumë pafajësinë e Tahirit, por duke pranuar se ai nuk është nëna e Tahirit.

Në vazhdim Edi Rama foli për distancën që ka mbajtur me Saimir Tahirin, duke i dhënë mundësinë ta ushtronte mandatin me fuqinë e tij të plotë. Rama tha se nuk e ka pasur asnjëherë numrin e Artan Didit apo të Haki Çakos. Nuk ka ndërhyrë kurrë për ndonjë shef policie dhe të gjitha ankesat e qytetarëve ia ka kaluar Tahirit në telefon duke i dhënë të gjithë besimin.

Me këto deklarata Rama është distancuar nga gjithçka ka ndodhur në 4 vitet e shkuara në Ministrinë e Brendshme duke ia lënë Tahirit meritën e arritjeve dhe peshën e fajit.

Lapsi.al

23/10/2017

