Ruçi me kryeparlamentarët e rajonit: BE, alternativa jonë e vetme

Anëtarësimi i plotë në Bashkimin Europian mbetet një qëllim i përbashkët i vendeve të Ballkanit Perëndimor.Ruçi me kryeparlamentarët e rajonit.

Gjatë konferencës së kryeparlamentarëve të këtij rajoni, kreu i Kuvendit, Gramoz Ruçi informoi pjesëmarrësit në lidhje me ecurinë e Shqipërisë në proceset integruese.

“Kuvendi shqiptar ka miratuar me konsensus të gjerë ligje në kuadër të reformës zgjedhore dhe asaj në drejtësi, duke përmbushur një nga detyrimet kryesore që Shqipëria ka në këtë fazë të procesit të integrimit në BE”, u shpreh ai.

Ruçi thotë se prioritet i institucionit që ai drejton është forcimi i dialogut politik, i konkretizuar sipas tij tek marrëveshja e 17 majit mes Ramës dhe Bashës.

“Marrëveshja e 17 majit solli përmirësimin e klimës politike në vend dhe riktheu opozitën në Parlament. Në kuadër të Reformës në Drejtësi, Kuvendi ka vijuar me miratimin e ligjieve prioritare që i shërbejnë integrimit. Kuvendi ka miratuar planin e veprimit për zbatimin e rekomandimeve të raportit të Komisionit Europian”, deklaroi Ruçi.

Kryeparlamentari shqiptar tha se integrimi i plotë në BE mbetet interesi kryesor kombëtar dhe objektivi strategjik i Shqipërisë.

Top Channel

27/10/2017

Ruçi

Në jetën time politike kam pasur e ushtruar të gjitha pozitat e mundshme, me përgjegjësi e përkushtim. Tani nuk do të jem kandidat për deputet. I gjithë angazhimi im është për shtetin e kombin. Kur vendi im është mirë, unë ndihem edhe më mirë!”, është shprehur Krasniqi.

