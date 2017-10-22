Lidhjet e bandës së Habiljave me persona me funksione në polici dalin edhe në një përgjim të autoriteteve italian të datës 25 janar 2017, ku Nezari i tregon Miridianit se nuk i ka punët mirë me shtetin shqiptar. E ka fjalën për Policinë.

Nezari: Më tha sot Lolo (Florian Habilaj).

Miridiani: Që…

Nezari: “Nuk i kemi punët mirë me shtetin”. “Nuk na merr Dega e Brendshme”. Kështu u them unë atyre, “Dega e Brendshme”.

Në një përgjim të datës 20 shkurt 2017, në orën 09:29, Moisi Habilaj dhe Nezar Seiti flasin për transportin dhe shitjen e drogës.

Në orën 09:34, Nezari thotë: Ta pyesim një herë atë se sa është copa, dhe shohim çfarë do të thotë tjetri.

Në orën 09:37, Moisi Habilaj i thotë Nezarit që të shkojë ai vetë me Sabaudin Sulajn që të flasin për çmimin dhe më pas t’ua bënte të ditur atij për shpenzimet e transportit të drogës.

Në orën 09:38, Nezari i thotë se atyre do t’ua bëjë të ditur që “puna” nuk ishte vetëm e tyre dhe nuk kushton me mijëra euro. Moisiu i përgjigjet se “puna” ka qenë gjithmonë te çmimi 800 euro.

Deri në orën 10:37, Moisiu dhe Nezari flasin për çmimin e drogës në Holandë. Nezari thotë se i leverdis që ta shesë drogën me një çmim më të ulët dhe me para në dorë. Një orë më pas, Moisiu dhe Nezari flasin për ngarkimin e drogës në furgon dhe për ardhjen e dërgesës nga Shqipëria.

Biseda është konsumuar në automjetin “Fiat Panda”.

Nezari: A e bën dot… ta ngarkosh direkt?! A e ngarkon direkt menjëherë atë natë?

Moisiu: Po!

Nezari: E kuptoj…të mërkurën?

Moisiu: Eee.

Nezari: Për plakun do të ishte mirë që të çlodhej pak, por nuk përputhen ditët. Do të qetësohej “puna”. Nuk na premton koha…

Moisiu: Nëse ai vjen në orën 9, atëherë në 12 e mbarojmë.

Nezari: Furgoni vjen dhe ngarkohet direkt aty? E mban një furgon atë? Apo i ke thënë që ta gjejë një të madh?

SYRI.net

22/10/2017

