Vazhdojnë të riatdhesohen shqiptarë nga vendet e BE-së, pasi shkelin rregullat e qëndrimit në zonën Shengen. Mbrëmjen e djeshme janë kthyer në Rinas 31 shtetas, kryesisht nga Belgjika dhe Franca.

FRONTEX në bashkëpunim me Policinë e Shtetit, atë franceze dhe belge kanë organizuar fluturimin me avion për të riatdhesuar këta persona.

“Ministria e Brendshme dhe Policia e Shtetit u bëjnë thirrje të gjithë shtetasve shqiptarë të plotësojnë kriteret e lëvizjes së lirë në vendet e Bashkimit Europian”, thuhet në një njoftim zyrtar të Ministrisë.

Shqipëria është një vend i origjinës së sigurt dhe çdo tentativë për të shkelur rregullat e lëvizjes së lirë nga ana e shtetasve shqiptar, do të ketë pasoja për ta.

Ministria e Brendshme dhe Policia e Shtetit u kërkojnë të gjithë qytetarëve të mos aplikojnë për azil, pasi asnjë kërkesë qoftë politike apo ekonomike nuk pranohet. Shanset për të fituar azil janë zero.

Policia e Shtetit shqiptar ka marrë të gjitha masat në të gjitha Pikat e Kalimit Kufitar për të forcuar, mbikqyrur dhe parandaluar tentativat për azil, duke vënë përpara ligjit shkelësit.

Lapsi.al

26/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

BE

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.

206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)