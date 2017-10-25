Sulmi i Ramës ndaj gazetarëve / Gazetarët në protestë

Pas përfundimi të seancës plenare, gjatë fjalës së tij për mediat, kryeministri Edi Rama ka përdorur një gjuhë të padenjë duke i ofenduar gazetarët.

Të shumta janë reagimet që kanë ardhur në mbrojtje të gazetarëve.

Gazetari Armir Shkurti, nëpërmjet një postimi në rrjetet sociale u ka bërë thirrje të gjithë gazetarëve dhe jo vetëm për një “protestë të heshtur”.

Sipas njoftimit të gazetarit Armir Shkurti në orën 18:00 do të bëhet një shëtitje nga Ministria e Brendshme deri para kryeministrisë, si përgjigje ndaj sulmit të kryeministrit Rama.

Burimi: CityNews

25/10/2017

