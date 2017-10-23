Autori kosovar Salih Zogiani, promovoi disa nga librat e tij me anektoda “Anekdota shqiptare”, në qytetin e Librazhdit. Ishte një takim interesant me vëllezërit kosovarë dhe krijimtarinë e tyre. Për të pranishmit e brezit të mesëm, gjithçka ishte edhe kënaqësia e takimit me idhullin e tyre të rinisë, këngëtarin Sherif Merdani, me të cilin, në kujtim të kësaj dite, u bënë edhe shumë foto. Takimi është organizuar nga Shoqata e gruas Librazhd dhe si moderatore ishte shkrimtarja dhe veprimtarja e shquar e gruas për këtë qytet, Fatbardha Alimeta.

Pjesëmarrësit diskutuan mbi librin me anekdota të poetit kosovar si dhe u recituan poezi nga poetë të pranishëm. Aktiviteti u përcoll në formën e një minispektakli, ku spikati kënga e Bareshës, kënduar nga këngëtarja e njohur Hatixhe Lushi, si dhe u sollën me shumë mjeshtëri nga këngëtari Sherif Merdani tri këngë, të mbetura si hite të repertorit të tij. Në këtë takim letraro-muzikor nuk mori pjesë asnjë nga autoritetet lokale të këtij qyteti.

Alfrida Danushi

Për “lajm-Shqip”

23/10/2017

