Tentoi të kalonte lumin e pistë duke u hedhur, djalit i shkon gjithçka keq

Përdoruesit e Facebook kanë viralizuar rënien e një të riu që tentoi të kalonte një kanal me ujë të pistë duke bërë një akrobaci në ajër.

Ngjarja ka ndodhur në Kolumbi. Edhe pse shokët e tij bllokuan qarkullimin e makinave që ai të merrte vrull për të kaluar, djali nuk e arriti qëllimin final. Videoja është postuar në rrjetet sociale dhe vetëm në pak ditë ka marrë një numër të madh shikuesish, shpërndarjesh dhe komentesh.

Fund i dhimbshëm, apo jo?

Joq.al

26/10/2017

