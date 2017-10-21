Donald Trump ka njoftuar se ka ndërmend të lejojë publikimin e dosjeve të bllokuara dhe të klasifikuara Vrasja e ish-presidentit Kennedy

“Duke iu nënshtruar marrjes së informatave të mëtejshme, si President ,unë do të lejoj që të hapen të gjitha dosjet e klasifikuara të “JFK “, shkroi Trump ditën e sotme në Twitter.

Njoftimi ka shkaktuar pretendime që Presidenti po kërkon të shkëputë vëmendjen nga një seri ngjarjesh, por është pritur me një eufori të paparë në rrjetet sociale.

Zyrtarët e sigurimit thuhet se kanë frikë se disa dokumente të përpiluara në vitet 1990 mund të përmbajnë informacion mbi operacionet më të fundit të inteligjencës.

Vrasja e te ndjerit Kennedy në vitin 1963 tronditi mbarë botën, por detajet e saj janë mbajtur sekrete për një kohë të gjatë.

John Kennedy ishte presidenti i 35 i Shteteve të Bashkuara të Amerikës, dhe u vra në një atentat me dy plumba, një në kokë dhe një plumb në qafë.

Ngjarja e rëndë ndodhi më 22 nëntor të vitit 1963, gjatë një vizite në Dallas, Teksas.

Pranë tij në makinën e hapur, ku gjeti ishte edhe bashkëshortja e tij Zhaklinë, e cila shpëtoi shëndoshë e mirë.

Kennedy ishte presidenti më i ri amerikan, në moshë 46 vjeç dhe në ditën kur u vra, sapo kishte mbushur 1000 ditë si President i Amerikës.

Dosja e John Kennedy është një nga më misteriozet në gjithë historinë e njerëzimit, kështu që lajmi i Dondald Trump ka pushtuar rrjetet sociale.

SYRI.NET

21/10/2017

