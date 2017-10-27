Zhdukja e “Audit” të ish-ministrit/ Reagon Dritan Zagani

Ish-shefi i Antidrogës në Policinë e Vlorës, Dritan Zagani ka reaguar pas publikimit të lajmeve në lidhje me Zhdukja e makinës së ish-ministrit të Brendshëm, Saimir Tahiri, e cila thuhet se është përdror nga banda e Habilajve për transport droge.

Në një postim në rrjetet sociale Dritan Zagani shkruan “Populli shqiptar ka nje fjale te urte qe thote…. “nuk futet minareja ne thes”….!

Po keta rilindas mposhtin çdo rrekord dhe fusin minarene me gjithe xhami ne thes….!”

Reagimi i Zaganit vjen pas lajmeve se hetuesit kanë kërkuar automjetin tip “Audi” me targë AA003GB, që përdorej nga Habilajt por nuk kanë mundur ta gjejnë atë.

Nga një kërkim që ka bërë prokuroria mësohet se targa e mjetit AUDI është çregjistruar në Drejtorinë e Transportit Rrugor.

Dritan Zagani është njeriu që denoncoi i pari lidhjen e Tahirit me Habilajt në vitin 2015.

Në një përpjekje për të shuar skandalin që shkaktuan deklaratat e tij në 2015 edhe kryeministri Edi Rama e etiketoi me gojën e tij Dritan Zaganin si bashkëpunëtor të trafikanëtëve dhe dekonspirues të aksioneve të policisë që duam duke e detyruar Zaganin të kërkojë azil politik në një vend të huaj.

Citynews

27/10/2017

The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them.

Zhdukja

Speciet e bimëve dhe kafshëve po zhduken të paktën 1000 herë më shpejt, krahasuar me kohën para se njerëzit “të dilnin në skenë” dhe bota ndodhet në prag të zhdukjes së gjashtë më të madhe, sugjeron një studim i ri. Studimi ka hulumtuar nivelet e shkuara dhe të të zhdukjes dhe ka gjetur nivele më të ulëta në të shkuarën.

For the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; So that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason.SO word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse. Is to suggest no measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything.

But it must not be verse.The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here, too, we write in groups. Or phrases, as I prefer to call them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer.

And is much more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so that not only is there a greater interval of continuous sound between the pauses, but. For that very reason, word is linked more readily to word by a more summary enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue of the group.

And successive phrases, like successive groups. Must differ openly in length and rhythm. The rule of scansion in verse is to suggest. No measure but the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all. Prose must be rhythmical. And it may be as much so as you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be anything, but it must not be verse.

206.835 – (1.015 x ASL) – (84.6 x ASW)