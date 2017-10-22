Zjarr në Sarandë pranë zonës së plazhit

Një zjarr ka rënë në një ambient pranë zonës së plazhit në Sarandë. Ngjarja ka ndodhur mbrëmjen e së dielës në lagjen numër 4.

Sipas informacioneve të para zjarri dyshohet se është vënë në mënyrë të qëllimshme, për të djegur disa palma të prera.

Ajo që ka shqetësuar me shumë qytetarët ka qenë tymi i madh që ka shkaktuar zjarri, duke sjellë edhe një ndotje të mjedisit.

Pas ndërhyrjes së zjarrfikëses flakët janë vënë nën kontroll.

