Zyra e Mogherinit përshëndet integrimin e komuniteteve të Kosovës

Integrimi i sotëm i gjykatësve, prokurorëve dhe personelit administrativ në Gjyqësorin e Kosovës është zbatim i Marrëveshjes për Drejtësi të arritur në shkurtin e vitit 2015 në dialogun ndërmjet Beogradit e Prishtinës që po zhvillohet me ndërmjetësim të Bashkimit Europian, thotë komunikata nga Zyra e Përfaqësueses së Lartë të BE-së Federica Mogherini.

Integrimi i të gjithë përfaqësuesve të komuniteteve në Gjyqësorin e Kosovës është kyç për sigurimin e drejtësisë për të gjithë banorët, thuhet në komunikatë. Integrimi i i Gjyqësorit, shtohet, do të mundësojë zbatimin unik të ligjit në Kosovë në të gjitha gjykatat e prokuroritë themelore në Kosovë.

Gjyqësori reprezentativ dhe zbatimi unik i ligjit në Kosovë do të përforcojë sundimin e të drejtës si shërbim themeltar publik dhe si nxitje kryesore për rritë ekonomike e investime, thuhet në fund në komunikatë.

Koha Jonë

25/10/2017

